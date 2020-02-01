Friday’s area high school basketball scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night was the final Friday of the high school basketball regular season. Teams will tip off region tournaments next week, but didn’t want to go in to those on a loss.
Several games also deciding seeding and tournament locations as well.
BOYS
Groves 55 Windsor Forest 80 F
Islands 57 Johnson 93 F
Benedictine 56 Beach 65 F
Southeast Bulloch 44 Savannah 60 F
Savannah Christian 44 Savannah Country Day 51 F
Calvary Day 57 Portal 40 F
Brunswick 66 Effingham County 54 F
Richmond Hill 63 Bradwell Institute 39 F
South Effingham 29 Statesboro 94 F
Ware County 58 New Hampstead 74 F
Long County 57 Liberty County 49 F
Pierce County 77 Tattnall County 73 F
Appling County 45 Brantley County 51 F
Toombs County 46 Swainsboro 93 F
Jeff Davis 41 Woodville-Tompkins 79 F
Vidalia 76 Metter 58 F
Bryan County 30 Bacon Co 74 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 78 Claxton 92 F
Bluffton 24 Hilton Head Island 35 F
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65 May River 41 F
GIRLS
Islands 20 Johnson 89 F
Southeast Bulloch 37 Savannah 50 F
Groves 22 Windsor Forest 39 F
Savannah Christian 41 Savannah Country Day 47 F
Calvary Day 60 Portal 24 F
Richmond Hill 43 Bradwell Institute 50 F
Brunswick 60 Effingham County 31 F
South Effingham 24 Statesboro 84 F
Ware County 38 New Hampstead 43 F
Pierce County 65 Tattnall County 32 F
Long County 26 Liberty County 35 F
Metter 37 Vidalia 67 F
Bryan County 72 Bacon County 50 F
Jeff Davis 41 Woodville-Tompkins 29 F
Toombs County 44 Swainsboro 66 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 34 Claxton 66 F
Bluffton 54 Hilton Head Island 36 F
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.