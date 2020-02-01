Friday’s area high school basketball scores

Teams aimed to close out their regular seasons with a win

Friday night was the final night of the regular season for many area teams. Region tournaments begin next week. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 1, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 12:35 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night was the final Friday of the high school basketball regular season. Teams will tip off region tournaments next week, but didn’t want to go in to those on a loss.

Several games also deciding seeding and tournament locations as well.

BOYS

Groves 55 Windsor Forest 80 F

Islands 57 Johnson 93 F

Benedictine 56 Beach 65 F

Southeast Bulloch 44 Savannah 60 F

Savannah Christian 44 Savannah Country Day 51 F

Calvary Day 57 Portal 40 F

Brunswick 66 Effingham County 54 F

Richmond Hill 63 Bradwell Institute 39 F

South Effingham 29 Statesboro 94 F

Ware County 58 New Hampstead 74 F

Long County 57 Liberty County 49 F

Pierce County 77 Tattnall County 73 F

Appling County 45 Brantley County 51 F

Toombs County 46 Swainsboro 93 F

Jeff Davis 41 Woodville-Tompkins 79 F

Vidalia 76 Metter 58 F

Bryan County 30 Bacon Co 74 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 78 Claxton 92 F

Bluffton 24 Hilton Head Island 35 F

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65 May River 41 F

GIRLS

Islands 20 Johnson 89 F

Southeast Bulloch 37 Savannah 50 F

Groves 22 Windsor Forest 39 F

Savannah Christian 41 Savannah Country Day 47 F

Calvary Day 60 Portal 24 F

Richmond Hill 43 Bradwell Institute 50 F

Brunswick 60 Effingham County 31 F

South Effingham 24 Statesboro 84 F

Ware County 38 New Hampstead 43 F

Pierce County 65 Tattnall County 32 F

Long County 26 Liberty County 35 F

Metter 37 Vidalia 67 F

Bryan County 72 Bacon County 50 F

Jeff Davis 41 Woodville-Tompkins 29 F

Toombs County 44 Swainsboro 66 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 34 Claxton 66 F

Bluffton 54 Hilton Head Island 36 F

