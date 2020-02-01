Georgia Southern basketball’s all-time leading scorer dies at 85

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Chester Webb, Georgia Southern basketball’s all-time leading scorer, passed away at the age of 85-years-old on Wednesday.
Webb is the program’s leader in scoring (2,542 points) and rebounding leader (1,685 points), as well as the single-season scoring (883 points) and rebounding leader (524 points). His career spanned from 1952 to 1956, and his journey was retired in 2010.
Standing at 6′7″, Webb was an NAIA All-American selection in 1955 and 1956, as well as the first native Georgian to be named a college basketball All-American.
“The Georgia Southern basketball family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our program’s all-time greatest players,” said Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington. “Chester is one of the pillars in the foundation of not only Georgia Southern basketball but also Georgia Southern athletics. His legacy lives on in our program. We offer our condolences and our prayers to his family.”
Webb was born in 1934 with six brothers and two sisters in Elberton, Ga. His first basketball hoop was the rim of a cartwheel nailed to the side of a barn. After he graduated from college, he was selected by the Syracuse Nationals to in the eighth round of the NBA draft. He was also invited to play on the 1956 U.S. Olympic Basketball team but was drafted into the U.S. Army.
After his service, he began a career in public education as the high school basketball coach for Appling County. He took two teams to state playoffs.
He was married to Carol Smith Webb, with whom he had celebrated 62 years of marriage. Webb is survived by his daughter Julia Leigh Webb Dye of Elberton, and her close friend, Terry Mills; his son, Walter Chester Webb, Jr. and his wife, Deanna (DeeDee) of St. Augustine, Florida; and his grandchildren: Madison Taylor Webb, Hunter Thomas Webb, and Parker Ryan Webb. He also leaves behind his sister, Linda Banks and her husband, Marion, and his brother, Johnny Webb.
