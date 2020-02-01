Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
February 1, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 7:59 AM

(AP) - Sofia Kenin of the United States has beaten Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old Kenin won by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 with the retractable roof at Rod Laver Arena closed because of rain.

Kenin was seeded 14th. She had never been past the fourth round of a major tournament until now.

Kenin reached the first Grand Slam final of her career by beating No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals.

Muguruza is a former No. 1-ranked player who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

