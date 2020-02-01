Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VOTER ID
NAACP, NC lawyers oppose GOP attempt to restore voter ID now
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of North Carolina and the NAACP are opposing efforts by Republican lawmakers to overturn an order blocking a photo identification requirement to vote for the March primary. They responded separately on Friday to a request by GOP legislative leaders to overturn the preliminary injunction of U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs. State attorneys and several NAACP groups say a reversal would cause confusion for voters. The NAACP attorneys also say there's good reason to believe provisions in the new law would still disproportionately harm African American voters.
BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA-INDICTMENTS
Judge denies dismissals in North Carolina corruption case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss conspiracy and bribery counts against a North Carolina insurance magnate and two associates. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected the motions filed by Greg E. Lindberg, John Gray and John Palermo in an order released Friday. The indictment charges the three with trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with up to $2 million in campaign funds in return for his removing or replacing the regulator that examined insurance business. Prosecutors have said Causey helped them uncover the scheme. The decision means the case against the three is set to go to trial in February.
ECU STUDENT ELECTIONS
Trustees send letter of regret for student election actions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two East Carolina University trustees who tried to influence a student election said in a letter that they regret that their actions. The University of North Carolina system released the letter from the trustees on Thursday, along with a transcript and recording of their conversation. In the transcript, trustees Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore offer to assist the unidentified student financially but want their assistance kept confidential. Complaints have been filed about their actions. The UNC Board of Governors could consider the matter when it meets later this month.
BEATEN DOG
Authorities: NC man stabbed dog to death, cut it half
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man stole and beat a dog named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut it in half. Investigators told media outlets that 23-year-old Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. of Rocky Mount is charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog — a mastiff that belonged to his aunt. Wilson County authorities say Bulluck stole the dog Friday night, then beat it until it was unconscious. They say he then stabbed it to death and cut it in half. Bulluck was being held on $20,000 bond. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.
OFFICER-MAN KILLED
North Carolina police: Armed suspect shot by officer dies
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says an armed man shot multiple times by an officer while running away has died from his wounds. Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk near Piney Grove AME Church. The chief said a woman had called 911 saying a man had dropped a gun and then put it in his pants, and that police might want to come before anyone was harmed. The chief says the department will seek the release of a body camera recording while the State Bureau of Investigation opens a criminal investigation.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA
Tillis holding cash advantage in North Carolina Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The leading fundraisers to date in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race have announced largely similar contribution numbers for the previous three months. Republican incumbent Thom Tillis' campaign says he took in $1.9 million for the fourth quarter. Democrat Cal Cunningham said earlier he raised $1.6 million. Tillis still appears to have had a significant cash advantage entering 2020. Friday is the deadline to file fourth-quarter reports. Five Democrats and four Republicans are running for their parties' nominations in the March 3 primary. Tillis and Cunningham have already been running television ads.
AP-US-COAST-GUARD-LIEUTENANT-HIT-LIST
Coast Guard officer-terror suspect sentenced for guns, drugs
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for firearms and drug offenses. Christopher Hasson faced a maximum of 31 years in prison when U.S. District Judge George Hazel sentenced him Friday. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Hasson. They have called him a domestic terrorist intent on carrying out mass killings. Defense attorneys urged Hazel to spare Hasson from a prison term. Hasson’s lawyers accused prosecutors of fabricating a bogus narrative that he was planning a terrorist attack.
DEATH AFTER ARREST
Police: State to investigate man's death after his arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have requested that the state investigate the death of a man who died after being taken into custody. News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday that the State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent review of the death of 41-year-old Harold Easter. He was arrested Jan. 23 and had a medical emergency during the booking process. Easter died Sunday. Four officers and a sergeant are on administrative leave. One of the officers, Brentley Vinson, was cleared in the 2016 shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. That shooting sparked days of unrest.