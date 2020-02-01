100+ participate in 12th annual Critz Tybee Run

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday morning was the second and final day of races at the 12th Annual Critz Tybee Run on Tybee Island.
The first race of the day was the Collin’s Quarter 10K.
Over a hundred people participated in the race. The first runner finished in 31 minutes.
A first-time runner says the support from volunteers and other runners already has him planning for next year’s run.
“It feels great," said Dave Steele. "Knowing that there’s that many people out here racing with them and everything and seeing everyone encouraging them and seeing everybody at different levels, it’s great, it is.”
The annual event is made up of five races. The distance of all five combined adds up to the same as a marathon.
Organizers say proceeds made this weekend will go to local organizations that promote education and healthy lifestyles.
