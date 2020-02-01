Sunshine returns on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover persists into the evening, holding our temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of our Saturday. Despite the clouds, we won’t see any rain, just make sure to dress warm if you have evening plans!
Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 7:25PM | 6.5′ 1:27AM | 1.7′ 7:58AM
The clouds finally clear from west to east overnight, with temperatures at daybreak in the upper 30s to lower 40s away from the coast. Sunshine will be in full swing on Sunday with temperatures rebounding to about 60 degrees at lunchtime and highs in the lower 60s. Clear conditions continue into the evening with temperatures back in the 50s after sunset.
After a cool start Monday morning with lows near 40s, we’ll warm up nicely with highs in the lower 70s under Mostly sunny skies. We’ll remain rain-free Tuesday as well, but a few showers are possible Wednesday. The best chance for rain is on Thursday when a cold front sweeps across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thunderstorms are possible ahead of this front, with a chance for some of these storms to be on the strong to severe side. It is a little too early to nail down specific timing and threats, but heavy rain and isolated damaging wind will be a possibility.
Rain clears into Friday as cooler air filters back in with highs near 60 Friday and in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
