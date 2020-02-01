Unified Command finalizes plans for Golden Ray removal

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Unified Command is working closely with the owner of the Golden Ray and other organizations to erect a barrier around the overturned cargo ship.
The barrier is an environmental protection barrier. The United States Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice on Wednesday that construction of the barrier could impact the navigation channel. Citizens and business owners are able to provide public comment on the matter until Feb. 4th.
Construction crews have been working daily to prepare the ship for removal. They recently removed a side ramp, and are currently working on a stern ramp. A Unified Command press release says that the removal of those ramps will improve safety.
“While crews are actively engaged in ramp removal from the wreck itself, we are working back on shore with environmental, engineering and other experts to finalize plans for the EPB that will mitigate threats to the marine ecosystem when the Golden Ray is eventually cut into large sections and removed by barge,” said Kevin Perry of Gallagher Marine Systems, incident commander for the responsible party. “We are doing everything we can to get this wreck removal right. This includes considering every last detail of the EPB including how its construction will impact marine life and what level of noise the citizens of St. Simons Island can expect while it is being built.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.