Cheer team offers sympathy for Long County community

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County community joined the Long County Sheriff’s Office to say a final goodbye to fallen Deputy Sheldon Whiteman, who was killed in the line of duty on January 23.
Southeast Cheer and Dance team, out of Ludowici, couldn’t be at the funeral because they were competing at the Savannah Convention Center.
Coach Tammy Allen wrote on Facebook that Ms. Patricia’s School of Dance and Gymnastics, located in Byron, gave her team a sympathy card to offer support and comfort.
Allen wrote: “She told us that they had also lost an officer in the line of duty a couple years ago and know the pain that our town is going through.”
Coach Allen posted photos of the two teams holding the card, filled with signatures.
“This was such an act of happiness and I’ll never forget this as long as I live,” wrote Allen.
