Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office participate in inaugural peace walk

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office participated in the first peace walk in the county on Saturday. Kingdom Touch Ministries hosted the event.
The groups walked the streets of different neighborhoods they say have seen a lot of violence.
The group would then stop to pray for that specific neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office says they are focused on policing in a different way.
The walk gives them an opportunity to create relationships with different communities.
“People were very honorable," said Detective Sergeant Jake Higgins. "They would stop their cars, and someone would get out. They would wave their hat, or they would pray and bow their head with those church members. It was just neat to mary that spiritual and physical piece, even for us as deputies, to see that was pretty incredible.”
