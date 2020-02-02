Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-GEORGIA
Lawmakers bid for Collins' northeast Georgia US House seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers are running for a northeast Georgia congressional seat after Republican Rep. Doug Collins announced a bid for U.S. Senate. Collins announced on Wednesday that he’s challenging recently appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election in November. His announcement provides an opening for Republicans with aspirations to take his current seat representing Georgia’s heavily conservative 9th congressional district. State Sen. John Wilkinson of Toccoa and State Rep. Kevin Tanner of Dawsonville quickly announced campaigns for the seat. The candidates will face a primary in May followed by a general election in November.
AP-US-FATAL-CRASH-GEORGIA
Police: 2 dead in fiery interstate crash near Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and dense black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left at least two people dead. Police in Georgia's Gwinnett County said the accident in northbound lanes of Interstate 85 happened at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday. Police reported hearing a loud explosion and said a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were completely engulfed in flames. The crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.
AP-GA-WASTEWATER PLANT IMPROVEMENTS
South Georgia city aims for $7.5M in wastewater improvements
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in one south Georgia city are seeking $7.5 million to improve a wastewater treatment plant that's been ordered to upgrade. The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports the facility needs structural work, plus upgrades to improve capacity. Officials say old concrete is at risk, meaning a heavy storm could create a failure. The city will have trouble accommodating new and expanding businesses without any extra capacity. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division told the city on June 1 that it had three years to reach compliance. Thomasville seeks $5.7 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to pay for 80% of needed work.
CRIMINAL RECORDS-GEORGIA
Georgia bill could spur debate over sealing criminal records
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers say a bill that would broaden the number of cases in which criminal records can be sealed could open a larger conversation about the issue. The Valdosta Daily Times reports that the Georgia Senate bill would add a wide variety of criminal cases that could qualify for expungement. The bill was introduced last month by Sen. Tonya Anderson, a Democrat from Lithonia. If passed into law, defendants would have the possibility of having their records sealed a decade after they've served their sentences, if certain conditions are met.
PERRY-PODCAST PLATFORM
Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own"
ATLANTA (AP) — When Tyler Perry told the audience at the 2019 BET Awards that “while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own,” Sheletta Brundidge was listening. Brundidge is a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and host of the Two Haute Mamas podcast. In a Twitter message, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Brundidge recalled Perry's advice and the result is the podcast platform SHEletta Makes Me Laugh. Among the podcasts are “J.E.T. Setting Divas,” with globe-trotting travelers Jeanette, Evette and Tina; and “Mommy & Me,”which Brundidge does with her 13-year-old son, Andrew.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Crowded Senate battle in Georgia likely won't end until 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's new U.S. senator faces a 2020 election battle shaping up to be so contentious, odds are it won't be over until 2021. Republican Kelly Loeffler got appointed to a Senate vacancy in December and must defend the seat in an open November election against Democrats and Republicans alike. She picked up two potent challengers last week. GOP Rep. Doug Collins is a frequent defender of President Donald Trump on Fox News Channel. Democrat Raphael Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Two other Democrats are also running. If no candidate receives a majority of votes Nov. 3, the top two go to a runoff election on Jan. 5 next year.
KENNESAW ST-NORTH FLORIDA
Sams leads N. Florida past struggling Kennesaw St.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams score 21 points in 28 minutes and Wajid Aminu scored 10 points with 14 boards and North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45. Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers and Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen 12. The Ospreys established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 shooting with nine 3-pointers while the Owls were 6 of 29 from the field. Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (28.5%).
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
National Democrat group backs Georgia's Warnock for Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the race to challenge Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. He has also been endorsed by Georgia’s 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams. Loeffler was recently appointed to the seat and must now run for it in a November special election for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term. Democrats Ed Tarver and Matt Lieberman are also running, as is Republican Rep. Doug Collins. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is backing Loeffler.