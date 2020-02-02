Savannah African Museum welcomes new Education Coordinator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah African Art Museum has a new education coordinator.
In honor of Black History Month, she says she plans on helping Savannahians connect more with themselves and African culture.
Lisa Jackson says her passion for African art and history began at a young age.
Now, as the Savannah African Art Museum’s new Education Coordinator, she gets to share that passion with the people around her.
“I am excited about the opportunity to present this to the community of Savannah and anybody that comes to town to visit but particularly as our founder’s priority to present it to school-aged children," said Jackson. "So at a young age, they can learn more about their African history and link it to our present day.”
One of Jackson’s responsibilities is to create workshops for the museum and connect with the community. In honor of Black History Month, she plans on helping visitors create their own family trees.
“We’re tracing our roots," she said. "So it is my hope that people find that their roots link to Africa but the thing is the first what we’re trying to do is for people to speak more and communicate more about their family history.”
The museum has about 1,000 pieces of art and other artifacts representing different countries and cultures in Africa.
Jackson says she wants to use them to help show Savannahians the contributions the people of Africa have given the rest of the world.
“It’s an opportunity for all to learn about the contributions, the accomplishments, the mathematical, the scientific, agriculture, so many things for us to learn about those contributions so many things for us to learn about the Africans around the world,” Jackson said. "So this is a great opportunity for everyone to learn.
