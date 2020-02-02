Sunny start to the week, but thunderstorms loom in the distance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our gorgeous weather continues into the evening with temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s after sunset under clear skies. We’ll remain in the 50s this evening, but lows drop to the low to mid 40s at daybreak on Monday.
Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 8:20PM | 6.4′ 2:20AM | 1.7′ 9:03AM
The weather won’t pose an issue for our Monday morning commute, although it will be chilly! Temperatures warm up quickly after sunrise, with lunchtime temps in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the lower. There will be a few clouds in the afternoon, but no rain.
Tuesday will be dry and mild as well but there is a slight chance for a few coastal showers on Wednesday with highs still in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe, with the capability to produce heavy rain, lighting and isolated damaging wind. There is also a low-end tornado risk, but states to our west are will have a more-favorable environment for tornadoes. The system should weaken some before arriving in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
We’ll clear out behind Thursday’s front, will drier and cooler air filtering in Friday into the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
