Toombs Co. Courthouse dedicated to beloved former judge

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A courtroom in the Toombs County Courthouse now honors a man who people say was a beloved judge.
In a heartfelt dedication ceremony, the legacy of the only Superior Court Judge to have been elected in the county lives on right here.
Family, friends, colleagues, and classmates filled the superior courtroom to honor the legacy of Superior Court Judge Marvin Hartley Jr.
“Most of the citizens in the county have had some sort of contact with him because of his position and what he did,” said Lance Greene, a former colleague.
He was described as a staple in the community. Not only because of the respectable position he held but because he was a mentor.
“I learned a lot from him," Greene said. "He taught me a bunch.”
Speakers, including former law partners and family, shared memories and laughs.
One of Hartley’s three daughters, Terri, said they always hoped this day would come where his name would be hung on the wall of a room he settled case after case in.
“We had always wanted it to happen, but it was not something we started," said Terri Eisenberg. "I think that’s what meant the most to us was the community felt strong enough about this to get it going.”
In October, by unanimous vote, the Toombs County Commissioners voted to name it after him.
“He was the closest thing to a celebrity that a small town had,” Eisenberg said.
Hartley served as the Superior Court Judge for almost 25 years.
“This circuit and this county meant a lot to him,” said Greene.
“He loved this community. He made his career here, he made his life here and he raised us here.”
If the community votes to renew SPLOST in March a new courthouse will be built. His dedication will be moved to the new one.
Hartley served in the Middle Judicial District until he retired in 2000.
