Asbury Automotive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.53 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.
The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $184.4 million, or $9.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.21 billion.
Asbury Automotive shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.
