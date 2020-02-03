BC faces tough test vs No. 7 Duke

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Boston College has depended on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Jared Hamilton have collectively scored 48 percent of Boston College's points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Matthew Hurt have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Duke scoring, including 79 percent of the team's points over its last five.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last five games. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.