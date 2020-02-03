Bohemian Hotel host first-ever Yappy Hour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Bohemian and the Humane Society held their first-ever Yappy Hour on Sunday in an effort to help dogs find a new home.
The idea behind the event is to help more dogs find loving homes. They had a human happy hour menu as well as a dog-inspired chef menu.
Toby was the dog up for adoption on Sunday! He’s a little over a year old and a big snuggler.
Event organizers say the foot traffic was incredible and they were happy people brought their own dogs too!
They’re planning on bringing more dogs up for adoption to the next one.
“A lot of people are asking, ‘oh you only have one dog?’ We thought for sure coming out on our first trip one dog would be sufficient, but we’re seeing a great turnout so hopefully we’ll be able to bring more out and get more adopted," said Jessica Armstrong. "But the focus is on Toby today.”
A Yappy Hour will be held on the patio of the Bohemian the first Sunday of every month.
