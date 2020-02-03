Candler County residents can voice concerns about proposed zoning ordinance at meeting

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Candler County have a chance to let commissioners know about a heated topic - zoning.
The county held a public hearing in Metter to hear what people think. Residents have questions and concerns about the local government putting in rules for what they can and can't do with their property.
While many Georgia counties have had zoning as long as anyone can remember, some communities have not yet put rules in place.
County leaders have debated for a long time whether or not to create a zoning plan for the unincorporated areas. But public opinion has nixed any proposals.
Organizers of the meeting say they want input from landowners, business people and others that would see the affects.
Counties in Georgia began adopting zoning back in the 1980's. According to a study from Georgia Tech, all of Georgia's metropolitan counties have adopted zoning plans. But that doesn't reassure some who're leery of rules that tell landowners what they can and can't do.
In Georgia, 62 counties do not have zoning ordinances.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.