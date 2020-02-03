CAT introduces Travel Training program for paratransit riders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is rolling out a new Travel Training program. After seeing increased ridership, the company wants to educate its paratransit riders who are able to use CAT’s fixed route system.
Right now, around 2400 people across Chatham County use CAT’s paratransit service, which is called CAT Mobility. It’s a door-to-door program for older or disabled riders. They can make an appointment to be picked up to be taken to numerous places around town.
CAT says they’re seeing more and more people using their paratransit service. Their ridership has seen a 14% increase. During the last half of 2019, CAT made more than 54,000 trips on its paratransit buses.
But the service is costly. CAT says their CAT Mobility Program costs more for their customers and for them. So, the company is looking at ways to educate those who may be able to transition to CAT’s fixed route system.
Starting this month, paratransit customers can enroll in the Travel Training program to receive lessons on how to find their bus stops, understand the route system, and how to board the bus.
CAT says those who graduate from the program will get a nice little gift too.
“If they complete the Travel Training program successfully, then they will get bus tickets so that they can ride for free.”
Those interested in learning more should call 912-944-6055 or email CAT at traveltraining@catchacat.org.
CAT says its paratransit users will be able to enroll in the program first and then the company will open it up to the general public.
