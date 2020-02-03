CEMA encourages Chatham Co. residents to prepare for severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Severe weather can strike at any time and it’s something experts say you should have a plan for.
This week, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency is hoping you’ll take a few moments to protect your family.
It’s Georgia’s severe weather preparedness week and officials at CEMA say it’s best you get ready on a nice sunny day like today than in the middle of a weather event. They say they hope that you’ll focus on one issue a day.
Some of the topics to consider are thunderstorms, tornados, lightning, and flooding. Officials hope you will also talk about your family preparedness plan if an emergency happens.
As a part of Severe Weather Preparedness week, there will be a statewide tornado drill Wednesday at 9 a.m. CEMA says this helps them stay prepared and make sure equipment operates properly.
With the potential for severe weather in our region, they will be looking closely at the forecast beforehand.
“We don’t want to do any sort of false alarm, so if it looks bad outside on Wednesday, we’re not going to do an audible siren test," said Randall Mathews, Emergency Preparedness Manager. "We don’t want to make people think that there is a tornado in our area. So what we do is we always analyze the weather, we watch the radars and make sure it’s an appropriate time to do the test.”
If you want to get a head start on your emergency preparedness plan CEMA has resources for you.
Of course, our first alert meteorologist will be keeping a close eye on your local forecast and keep you in the know.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.