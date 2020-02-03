Consider This: Convention Center expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, hundreds of business and community leaders descended upon our state’s capitol for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Savannah-Chatham Day.
The day-long event is an opportunity for our state leaders and local representatives to explain the role the Coastal Empire plays in fueling our state’s economic engine.
Key among the discussions was Governor Brian Kemp’s inclusion of a $70 million appropriation to keep the Savannah Convention Center expansion on track.
The $275 million expansion plan calls for doubling of the amount of exhibit hall space, adding a new ballroom and creating additional parking.
Consider this: an expanded convention center means an expanded tourism impact, which already stands at $3 billion annually.
The convention center alone has generated more than $1.3 billion in impact in its short 20 years of existence.
Governor Kemp understands the importance of this needed growth at the convention center, hopefully our state legislators will as well, and not be pennywise but pound foolish when it comes to our future.
