Delta Apparel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 4:23 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $923,000.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period.

Delta Apparel shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25, a climb of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLA