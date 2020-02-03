Deputies investigate after domestic dispute involving knife leaves one dead

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a South Carolina man died following a domestic dispute involving a knife.
A call came in for the altercation shortly after midnight on Monday morning. Deputies quickly secured the scene and found that a dispute broke out between the man, identified as 36-year-old Jamel Brown of Burton, and a woman. This led to a fight between Brown and a male juvenile, which ended when Brown was stabbed.
EMS took Brown to a nearby hospital. He later died during surgery. A forensic autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.
All parties involved were present when deputies arrived on the scene and cooperated with investigators. No one has been charged for Brown’s stabbing.
