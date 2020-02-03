’Family Preparedness’ first day of Severe Weather Awareness Week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of Severe Weather Awareness/Preparedness Week in Georgia.
A time for people to be reminded of how to be prepared in all types of scenarios.
"It's not something they have to worry about every day. Clearly, we don't have severe weather every day, but just know when severe weather is possible,” WTOC Meteorologist Cutter Martin said.
Martin says the key is staying in the know about when severe threats are coming.
"Regardless of how good your plan is, if you don't know severe weather is coming to your area, you're not going to know to enact your plan you're still going to be put in danger,” Martin said.
The director of Montgomery County Emergency Management says things such as lightning, thunderstorm, flood and tornado safety plans are all areas of focus this week.
"I have seen a lot of disastrous things take place and I've seen the difference between being prepared and not being prepared,” Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Director Donnie Daniels said.
This means, if you see flooding don't drive through it or knowing where to go if there's a tornado warning.
Daniels says a room with too many windows and on the outside of the building is not the ideal place to take cover.
But if you can find a hallway or a closet in the center of the building, it can make all the difference.
Family preparedness is Monday's focus.
"They need to know what they're going to do in certain situations. If they get separated, do they have a place where they can meet? Does everybody know a number they can call?"
Martin says more inland areas often have stronger severe thunderstorms.
Montgomery, Toombs and Tattnall counties can be most at risk for that severe weather in that set up in the spring.
“We want people to be prepared; not scared.”
