Fire destroys house, stops at scriptures written on studs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A home was completely destroyed by a fire late Sunday night off of Lobell Road in Livingston Parish, except several wall studs where scriptures from the bible were written.
The fire happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 and burned until midnight. Seven people were home at the time of the fire, according to the family. They were all able to make it out without injuries.
The home was a total loss.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 posted a series of photos to Facebook.
“What caught our eyes was that the homeowners had written scriptures on wall studs through the house. The fire stopped at the scriptures!!” the post read.
About 60-80 scriptures were written on studs throughout the home by family members, some of whom have passed away.
Family members say at least one pet bird died in the fire, and they are missing cats and dogs.
“This gave me goosebumps,” one Facebook user said in the comments.
“A truth that truly defies human understanding,” said another comment.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.