Ga. cities file lawsuit against Airbnb

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island says Airbnb isn’t paying its fair share of taxes. And they aren’t the only one.
According to a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the cities of Rome and Cartersville, and Hart County made similar claims.
They are seeking class-action status to include communities throughout the state as plaintiffs.
According to the lawsuit, 100 counties and hundreds of municipalities are affected.
It’s now up to a judge to decide if the lawsuit can proceed as a class-action suit.
