Ga. cities file lawsuit against Airbnb
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 3, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 2:47 PM

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island says Airbnb isn’t paying its fair share of taxes. And they aren’t the only one.

According to a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the cities of Rome and Cartersville, and Hart County made similar claims.

They are seeking class-action status to include communities throughout the state as plaintiffs.

According to the lawsuit, 100 counties and hundreds of municipalities are affected.

It’s now up to a judge to decide if the lawsuit can proceed as a class-action suit.

