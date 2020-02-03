Georgia Southern Celebrates Black Heritage Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Heritage Month is underway, and educators at Georgia Southern University want to make sure they use February to impact our community. They’ve scheduled a number of events throughout the month at all three of their campuses. Those events kick off Wednesday on the Statesboro campus with a one man show called “The Trouble with My Name.”
Maurice Nelson, the university’s Coordinator of Diversity Education and Program Outreach, stopped by Morning Break to discuss more of the programs planned for February and the goal of these events.
A number of other events hosted by the university are listed below. You can see a full schedule of events for Black Heritage Month here.
Feb. 5: “The Trouble With My Name"
- 6:00 p.m.
- Russell Union Ballroom (Statesboro Campus)
Feb. 6: “The Trouble With My Name”
- 3:00 p.m.
- Student Union Ballroom (Armstrong Campus)
Feb. 6: Panel Discussion: I Studied My History, I Studied My Past… Culture, Gender and Race’s Importance In Beyoncé’s “Homecoming”
- 5:30 p.m.
- Ogeechee Theatre (Armstrong Campus)
Feb. 8: Black Man Empowerment Summit: Strong Men Do Strong Things
- 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Armstrong Center (Armstrong Campus)
