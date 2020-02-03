La Gallerita – Smallest Art Gallery in the World

The miniature gallery, this is the smallest gallery in the world. And there was a reason for it to be, because, I was told to get into galleries. And I was told you should really put these miniatures – and most of the galleries weren’t interested, and frankly I don’t blame them. And I usually mount and frame them. But there so small, even when you do that, that people tend to lose them. I’ve been working on one and somebody would come into the studio and I’d set it aside and I couldn’t find it later.