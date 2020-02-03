La Gallerita – Smallest Art Gallery in the World

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I’m David Laughlin and I’m an artist in Savannah, Ga., beautiful Savannah and have been here since ‘05.
The miniatures, I’ve been doing those forever. When I was a kid, I would take pictures of Rockwell and Dali and I’d start to practice copying them, to see how they did it. And nobody told me any different – and I thought they were done that size. Then I’d take magazine pictures and start painting them. Then, years later, Oh --I used to take the newspaper comic strips and I used to copy them. I used to think “those” were that size. So, I would copy them. Then I found out years later – everybody else was cheating.
It's like I spent all that time trying to figure out – but that is one of the reasons why we do the minis too – because I just got used to doing them that way.
The miniature gallery, this is the smallest gallery in the world. And there was a reason for it to be, because, I was told to get into galleries. And I was told you should really put these miniatures – and most of the galleries weren’t interested, and frankly I don’t blame them. And I usually mount and frame them. But there so small, even when you do that, that people tend to lose them. I’ve been working on one and somebody would come into the studio and I’d set it aside and I couldn’t find it later.
That’s one of the draw backs.
But, I said, after a while, why don’t I just build my own gallery. So, I made one two by two foot. But it’s also qualified and accepted by Guinness Book of World Records as the smallest art gallery in the world. We put it out for special events. I have a pane of glass that I put on top of it, so people don’t spill their drinks on it. But it qualifies as a gallery and we should be certified maybe by next month.
And maybe Savannah can be known as the home of the smallest art gallery in the world.
If you can find it.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.