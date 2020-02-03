Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Police were called to an Atlanta-area church after someone found a gun inside, but it turns out that it was left by a woman who thought it would be safer there than at her home. A Facebook post from the Peachtree City Police Department says officers were called Saturday to Holy Trinity Catholic Church after a member found a rifle under a jacket in the chapel. The department says investigators worked through the night to find the owner. The statement says the gun was left in the church by a mentally ill woman who lives with the rifle's owner.