Monday: Mild, Sunny Weather Ahead of Late-Week Storminess

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s chilly this morning. Savannah Metro temperatures are in the low to mid-40s across the Savannah Metro; colder inland. Dress in layers before you leave the house this morning.
Under continued sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon and are forecast to peak in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. There are no worries of rain today. Enjoy the stunning weather.
Rain enters the forecast Wednesday night and a few severe storms are possible Thursday. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A few rounds of storminess are possible Thursday; possibly stormiest with the final round of storms late in the day.
Damaging straight-line wind gusts are going to be the most common form of severe weather Thursday. But, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The forecast clears out Friday morning and gorgeous late-winter weather is in the forecast through the coming-weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
