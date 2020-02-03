Mural gives Statesboro residents a peak into Bulloch County past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Ride through Statesboro and you’ll soon be able to see art that depicts a period of local history that shaped this community ever since.
The mural looks like a priceless antique photograph from the early 1900′s. Bulloch County’s Historical Society hired artist David Boatright from Charleston to paint the scene.
In 1906, community leaders rode a train to Savannah to make Statesboro’s case for getting the Agriculture & Mechanical school for Southeast Georgia. Board members from the Historical Society wanted a mural that reflected history but also the relationship between the community and the school that became Georgia Southern University.
“Those 50 delegates secured the $125,000 as their final bid for the school, which was a lot of money back in 1906,” said Dr. Brent Tharp, president of the Bulloch County Historical Society.
Tharp says the train sounded its horn for the last mile home to share the good news. To him, it helps remind everyone how big dreams can be when everyone works together.
He says that with weather permitting, they should have the mural completed by the end of the month.
