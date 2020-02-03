Neighbors help family escape house fire in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two fires about twelve hours apart kept firefighters with Chatham Fire busy over the weekend.
The most recent happened Sunday at a home on Larchmont Drive. The first, happened on Whitemarsh Island.
Two days later, and the family is now sifting through charred sections of their home. The ceiling exposed on the first and second floor from a fire that likely originated from the chimney area. But it wasn’t until some neighbors and passersby alerted the family that they even knew something was wrong.
“Come running outside, make sure everyone is getting out, and I see neighbors from everywhere. They’re pulling their hoses; they’re hooking them up. Everybody’s trying to battle the fire, and then Gary came inside, and everybody’s trying to help put it out,” Astashiia Mungroo said.
The man she’s talking about was leaving a birthday party just down the street and burst through their front door when he saw trouble.
“Honestly had no idea if somebody was home. But just in case I guess I burst through the door...it all happened so quick,” Gary Johnson said.
Johnson says he’s no hero, but the actions he and others took, getting the family out and spraying down the neighboring house with water until firefighters arrived likely made a big difference.
“They wouldn’t have known it until a lot more of the house was engulfed. Because it started and it was on the outside running up, and then it was in the attic, and they didn’t even know it inside at all until the neighbor alerted them,” Chatham Fire Lt. Carl Sapp said.
The lieutenant says for safety reasons, it’s a good idea to wait for fire crews, which were on that scene in minutes.
The cause of both fires is begin investigated.
