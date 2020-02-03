New machines available to Lowcountry voters this week

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County voters are getting an advantage in this upcoming year of elections.
The Board of Voter Registration is hosting community forums to educate the public on everything they need to vote before this upcoming primary and all of the other elections coming up this year.
Beaufort County wants voters to know what to expect during the three big voting days this year. Monday night kicks off four forums that will educate the public on South Carolina’s new voting systems, absentee voting, and how to get a proper ID that can be used for voting.
The board of voter registration says there is a rumor that people need a federal ID to vote. They say this is not true. South Carolina does not require a federal ID to vote, just a South Carolina driver’s license, voter registration ID, or passport. They say they want everyone coming to these forums.
“The public," said Marie Smalls. "We are encouraging everyone in Beaufort County to participate in at least one of the four sessions. That we are sponsoring. “
The board believes an educated voter is a wise voter.
“It’s important because [once] voters [are] informed about the process and the procedures, they will make better decisions.”
The voter registration office is currently preparing for the February 29th primary. They say even though we’re about a month out they want people calling or coming in if they have any questions.
