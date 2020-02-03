Online portal used by accountants to keep your tax info secure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you of think of tax season, many people just think of the money they will get back in returns. But the process leading up to receiving your cash can be complicated, which is why accountants and tax filing firms utilize digital platforms so that everything is at your fingertips.
Instead of going to the post office or electronically sending tax information, TaxCaddy.com is used for clients to upload their tax information, communicate with their tax professionals and review and sign their tax returns.
A senior tax accountant, Garrett Alexander, says Tax Caddy is a new portal they have started using and it's basically like Facebook for a tax return. All you must do is upload a picture of your documents and they will receive them in minutes.
He says many people make the mistake of sending their tax documents through unsecure websites and even through email, putting them at risk for identity theft. Alexander also recommends sending hard copies of tax information through snail mail and even sending it with certified tracking information.
"Probably the most common mistake is taking for granted how easily it is for somebody to get a hold of your information, for example if you send an email with your social security number and it's an unencrypted email, your information is just floating out there and we want to avoid that at all costs,” Alexander said.
Alexander says once you successfully file your taxes, you usually see your cash returns in about 2-6 weeks.
April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes.
