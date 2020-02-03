Pooler “Mosaic Retail Center” development project in hands of City Council

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of work, a massive development project on 2.2 acres of land in Pooler may finally get the go-ahead from City Council Monday night.
While there are plenty of ideas about what should or could go into the development on the south end of Pooler Parkway near I-16, the issue is what will go there.
In fact, at last month’s city council meeting, it was that question that caused a vote on the site plan to be tabled.
Pooler City Councilman Aaron Higgins telling WTOC in a statement, “I had questioned if there was going to be any restaurants in the space.”
A fairly simple straightforward question asked for an important reason.
Councilman Higgins went on to say, “the plans shown to us did not have grease traps on the drawing, which are required for restaurants.”
Along with grease traps if there were to be restaurants that would also impact parking according to Councilman Higgins.
As restaurants have additional parking space requirements.
Questions the developer could’ve answered, however they weren’t at the last council meeting, forcing council to postpone the matter until they could get those answers.
Which they hope will happen Monday night.
If the developer is there, and the site plan is approved by council vote they would be able to begin construction on the Mosaic Retail Center.
Councilman Aaron Higgins full statement to WTOC below:
"In the case of the Mosaic development from the Jan 21 meeting, there was no representative from the developer present to answer questions. I had questioned if there was going to be any restaurants in the space. The plans shown to us did not have grease traps on the drawing, which are required for restaurants. Furthermore, per our ordinances, restaurants have additional parking space requirements so we could not be sure the number of proposed spots would meet our parking ordinance.
Without a solid answer to these questions, it was important that we postpone the matter until we could get the answers directly from the developer or their representative. I anticipate that they will be at today’s (Monday’s) meeting."
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.