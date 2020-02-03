Richmond Hill residents at ease after neighborhood prowler suspect is arrested

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Creekside neighborhood is normally a quite one, but this weekend police say a prowler made away with some items that left some people uneasy. However, neighbors say they still feel safe.
"I feel pretty well protected, not only by the community and myself and my wife, but also the people around and the police,” Aaron Davis, who lives in the neighborhood, said.
Davis has been living in this Creekside subdivision for a little over a year now. He says though police arrested Michael Samples on four charges after roaming his neighborhood, he still doesn't feel like his safety is at risk.
"I feel as though we're all going to protect each other, I don't feel unsafe at all I feel like we're all going to watch each other’s back,” Davis said.
Richmond Hill Police say they have seen a significant decrease in burglaries and robberies over the years.
In 2018, they had 34 commercial and residential burglaries compared to 2019 with just 28. As for commercial and residential robberies in 2018, they had four with only two in 2019.
"We've been really aggressively patrolling, getting out there looking for suspicious things and relying on the public when they see something to say something, report it so we can get out there and find out what's going on,” Richmond Hill Police Department Capt. Jason Sakelerios said.
According to the police report, Samples is being charged with a felony and several other misdemeanors.
Police credit the community for being vigilant.
"We deploy our officers to combat that in those specific areas but then again we also rely on that intelligence that we get from our neighborhood, the citizens, the people that live here, calling dispatch right away letting us know what's going on,” Capt. Sakelerios said.
Creating a sense of trust in the community.
"I tip my hat to the Richmond Hill Police; they’ve always been on time anytime an alarm went off you got two or three of them here. I’d say Richmond Hill Police is doing a great job,” Davis said.
