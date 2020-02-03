Savannah residents celebrate ties to NFL team on Super Bowl Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Whether your home team plays in the Super Bowl or not, sports fans got together on Sunday to watch the game.
Even though the Falcons didn’t play on Sunday, there were still strong Georgia ties that influenced the way some say they picked which team they’d like to see win.
“There are two players on the San Francisco 49ers that used to play for Georgia Southern and my son went to Georgia Southern,” said Sonny Wright, a patron at Tailgate Sports Bar and Grill.
One person says his loyalty to the 49ers has been passed down through generations.
“Family tradition," said Ru Brown. "It runs in the family.”
Some people choose to throw house parties for the big day, others say going out to sports bars is their tradition.
“Hang out with friends, drink cold beer and eat and have a great time,” said Wright.
“They want to come out, they want to be around other people.”
Michael Bartlett of Tailgate Sports Bar and Grill says preparation for games like this revolves mainly around the food. During a normal game, they’ll go through nearly 1,000 pounds of wings. On Sunday, that number was a lot higher.
"Anywhere from 1,200-1,400 pounds."
Even though some people watch the game from home, this day still makes a big impact on the bar’s profit.
“From 5:00 [p.m.] until at least 45 minutes before the game starts we have already done about $1,500 worth of to-go orders,” Bartlett said.
copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.