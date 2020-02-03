Spring like temperatures will lead to strong to severe storms Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine accompanied by some wispy clouds and warm! Just about everyone has reached and breached 70° this afternoon, and we'll stay warm through Thursday, which is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe weather from an approaching cold front.
Tuesday Daybreak 49° with not much variance inland nor the coast, mostly sunny skies will turn to partly sunny skies with a high of 74°
Wednesday Daybreak 54°, mix of sun and clouds, highs in mid to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially later in the day across western areas.
Thursday a cold front will slowly move towards us bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms in from the west. Right now, the best chance for storms will be late Thursday afternoon and evening.
There is potential for isolated damaging winds or tornadoes along and ahead of the front, but widespread severe is not currently anticipated due to limited instability, hopefully with cloud coverage.
Cooler and drier weather for Friday and into the weekend as high pressure builds back in!
