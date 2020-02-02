Sunny start to the week, thunderstorms possible Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe, with the capability to produce heavy rain, lighting and isolated damaging wind. There is also a low-end tornado risk, but states to our west are will have a more-favorable environment for tornadoes. The system should weaken some before arriving in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Some rain will linger overnight into early Friday