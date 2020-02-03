Vidalia school zones to be enforced by speed cameras

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -For the last month, Vidalia police have been warning drivers to slow down in school zones. That grace period is now over.
The machines outside of Vidalia High School and J.R. Trippe Middle School are turned on before, during and after school. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour through the school zone, so anyone going 10 miles per hour above that will get a citation in the mail. Vidalia High School Principal John Sharpe says since the devices were put in they’ve had some people caught speeding up to 70 miles per hour.
“Sometimes if we can do anything to make the area right out in front of the school safer we will feel like we benefit from it because if it saves one life it’ll be worth it," said John Sharpe, principal of Vidalia High. "We hope people will realize and be defensive if they come into the school area.”
The citations will be given out starting on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.