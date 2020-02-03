Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Festival hicks off this weekend

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday, some of the South’s culinary stars will travel to Jekyll Island for the Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Festival.
The event pairs fine dining events with whiskey, wine and cooking classes and opportunities to gain a new understanding of the island’s wildlife. Money from the festivities will go to the Jekyll Island Foundation, which is responsible for conservation, education, and preservation programs on the island.
The festival continues through Sunday, February 9. Jan Gourley, the festival’s co-founder, described more of what the event has to offer. Then, Javier Salgado, a bartender at Tavola Restaurant, showed how to make a cocktail called the “San Juan Highball.”
Tickets range by event, and ticket packages are also available.
