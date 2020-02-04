Annual CASA meeting highlights continued outreach of the program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is no place like HOPE. That was the theme for Tuesday’s annual Savannah-Chatham CASA meeting.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care system.
It was announced that CASA volunteers served 274 children in 2019. Currently, CASA is serving 56 percent of children in foster care.
They also announced their goal of reaching 100 percent by the end of 2021.
You can help by becoming a CASA volunteer, providing Christmas gifts for children, or simply donating funds.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.