Area emergency management agencies offering storm spotter training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area citizens can train to become a storm spotter this month.
There will be several training classes this week hosted by local emergency management agencies. Those interested can sign-up for the following classes by the email provided:
Chatham EMA: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at 295 Police Memorial Dr, Savannah. Contact: tsanchez@chathamcounty.org
Candler EMA: Thursday, Feb 6 at 5:30 p.m. at 1075e Hiawatha St, Metter. Contact: jwells@candlerco-ga.gov
Liberty EMA: Friday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. (Webinar). Contact: larry.logan@libertycountyga.com
Savannah Airport Commission: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. at 400 Airways Ave, Savannah. Contact: dhetzel@flysav.com
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.