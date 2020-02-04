City awards $35,000 grant to Savannah Ballet Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Ballet Theatre received a grant for $35,000 on Tuesday. The Theatre says that this will allow for the continued growth of its educational outreach programs.
This grant, awarded by the City of Savannah, will continue to assist the nonprofit organization to continue to focus on students of all socio-economic backgrounds in the Savannah area through their ReachOut program. That program reaches up to 800 students. Savannah Ballet Theatre would only be able to reach 100 students without that funding.
The money will also help fund continued performances of “The Nutcracker”.
“A study by researchers at the National Endowment for the Arts found that at-risk students who have access to the arts tend to have better academic results, better workforce opportunities, and more civic engagement. Both the Educational Outreach Performance Series and ReachOut are up close, and personal experiences for students that we hope will contribute to making an impact on the next generation of artists,” said SBT Advancement Director Abby McCuen. “That is why we are so grateful to the City of Savannah for this investment that will give us the opportunity to bring the gift of dance to hundreds of students in our community.”
