City awards $35,000 grant to Savannah Ballet Theatre

“A study by researchers at the National Endowment for the Arts found that at-risk students who have access to the arts tend to have better academic results, better workforce opportunities, and more civic engagement. Both the Educational Outreach Performance Series and ReachOut are up close, and personal experiences for students that we hope will contribute to making an impact on the next generation of artists,” said SBT Advancement Director Abby McCuen. “That is why we are so grateful to the City of Savannah for this investment that will give us the opportunity to bring the gift of dance to hundreds of students in our community.”