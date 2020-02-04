Colleton County School superintendent resigns

WALTEBRORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The superintendent of the Colleton County School District signed a separation agreement paving the way for his departure, the school board confirmed.
Dr. Franklin Foster submitted his resignation and will be on administrative leave with pay through Saturday, which will be his last day on the job, board members say.
The school board said Foster signed a separation agreement on Friday.
Foster told Live 5 News that he was leaving the position to pursue other career opportunities.
“We were completely speechless as to why he would resign, but again that’s how superintendent roles go," said William Bowman Jr., a Colleton County school board member.
The school board has asked Jessica Williams to serve as assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, and Cliff Warren will serve as assistant Superintendent of Operations until they find an interim superintendent.
“Hopefully we’ll get a superintendent who really cares about our children who is maybe from our area, who knows where these kids are coming from," said Tyeesha Aiken, a parent."And a superintendent who is going to be transparent along with a board who is going to be transparent.”
Foster also released the following statement to Colleton County schools:
I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to share with you that the Colleton County School Board of Trustees and I have mutually agreed to end my employment contract as Superintendent. This decision came after a great deal of reflection for me (both personally and professionally) and did not come quickly or easily.
Over the last five years, I have enjoyed working with each of you to advance the district. We have worked together diligently to achieve many successes. Thank you for your dedication to the students, families and community. I encourage you to continue to work as a team to make Colleton County School District even better for our future leaders.
This experience has made me a better leader, and I am proud to have been afforded this opportunity. I wish each of you the best in the future.
