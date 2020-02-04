Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Wednesday with mainly dry weather and well above average temps. A cold front will impact the area Thursday with showers and storms. Storms may be strong to severe Thursday afternoon into the evening. Strong winds will be the main threat but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High pressure returns Friday with drier and cooler weather. A weak cold front moves through late Saturday with a slight chance for showers. Drier weather returns Sunday and Monday.