Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Wednesday with mainly dry weather and well above average temps. A cold front will impact the area Thursday with showers and storms. Storms may be strong to severe Thursday afternoon into the evening. Strong winds will be the main threat but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High pressure returns Friday with drier and cooler weather. A weak cold front moves through late Saturday with a slight chance for showers. Drier weather returns Sunday and Monday.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 68-76.
Tonight wil be partly cloudy, lows 56-58.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs 73-78.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Itwill be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Storms may be strong to severe, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will see showers and storms early then drier by daybreak, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs near 70.
