Doug Andrews honored by Veterans Council of Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you think of veterans in Chatham County, you almost always think of one man - Doug Andrews.
Andrews served as the chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County for the last six years. Monday night, more than 100 veterans, their families, and others packed the American Legion in Thunderbolt to honor Andrews.
“What Doug does for the veterans community is beyond measure,” said Joe Higgins, Chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County. "He is almost single handedly responsible for the World War II memorial here in Savannah. It was his project. He crafted it. He has taken it as far as he has. He dedicates so much of his time. "
Although Doug Andrews is no longer the Chairman of the Council, he will remain very active with the group and many others that work to improve the quality of life for all veterans.
