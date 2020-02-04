Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have allowed only 69.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 37.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He's also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.