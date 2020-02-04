Ga. lawmakers consider removing county police departments

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders are reacting to the possibility of losing the county’s police department.
Georgia Senate Bill 317 would allow voters the chance to decide if they want county police departments.
The bill states that if voters approve it, the county would have 180 days to turn all responsibilities over to the sheriff's office.
Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher says he will do what the people want. If this bill passes and voters approve it, then he will accept all responsibilities from Chatham County Police. However, the sheriff admits it could be a challenge, especially since he is short on deputies.
Right now, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is responsible for handling the county jail, providing security to the courts, and serving civil and criminal papers.
Chatham County Police take the responsibility of enforcing the law across the unincorporated areas of the county.
Sheriff Wilcher says if the bill passes, it would be in the hands of the taxpayers. But he also says if it's not broke, don't fix it.
"I have enough with over 1,750 people in jail and I’m short 62 officers and I have 18 judges in the courts that I have to look out for five days a week," Sheriff Wilcher said.
The Senate just had a second reading of the bill on Monday.
WTOC will continue to watch this bill and report on any new developments.
