GSU offering free tax filing to help train students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax season can be stressful if you don’t know all the rules and what you can or can’t claim. Accounting students at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus may be able to help.
This marks the first tax season in 20 years that Georgia Southern students could go through IRS training and help prepare your taxes for free.
Students are going over some of the deductions they could see as people bring their records for preparing taxes. It’s part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA. These students have all passed an IRS certification exam to be able to help people with their taxes. Faculty say it helps students get ready for their careers.
“They’re getting real world experience on tax preparation and tax software that the IRS actually provides us,” said GSU accounting faculty member Gloria Stuart.
In addition to your records and receipts, they ask you to bring your drivers license, or ID, and your Social Security card.
She says they’ll be here at the city campus on Mondays, Wednesdays, and some Saturdays, and this coming Saturday is one of them.
