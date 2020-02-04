GSU police reflect on arrest from Oct. 2019 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an arrest that police say was months in the making. Dominique Tukes was arrested last week for a shooting at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.
Now we’re learning more about how Georgia Southern University Police made it happen.
Georgia Southern University Police have a big job. To serve and protect students, faculty and visitors on campus. It’s a job they take seriously and are specially trained for.
If you’re on campus you’ll notice patrol cars all over watching campus. But in addition to patrol, University Police also has an investigation unit. They are called in to follow up on cases. Usually they work on property crimes and disputes.
But that’s exactly what they had to investigate back in October after a student was shot near university housing. While the student recovered, police were looking for the suspect.
“Because we have the resources here on campus we were able to determine what happened, follow the evidence which led to the arrest of the suspect,” said Lt. Erick Riner.
Just last week with the help of the US Marshal’s they arrested Dominique Tukes. Lt. Riner says they took their time to conduct a thorough investigation collecting evidence, interviews and more to ensure the safety of everyone.
“We take their safety seriously and that’s why we do what we do.”
Students living in university housing where that shooting took place months ago say they feel safer knowing someone’s been arrested.
“To hear he got arrested is like reassuring to know that we don’t have to look for it anymore,” said GSU student Cameron Wilkionson.
“We were wondering if he was just going to get away with it like that person or something so it’s nice to know that,” said students Imani Edwards and Destyni Patillo.
Students say they feel safe on campus, and trust their university police are protecting them.
